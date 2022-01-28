Gamecocks land three-star guard off official visit

South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class is getting bigger.

The Gamecocks landed a commitment Friday afternoon from 2022 shooting guard Bryce Lindsay, who picked South Carolina over schools like Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh.

He also had listed offers from Georgetown, Xavier, and Virginia Tech and was one of the top available prospects remaining in the 2022 recruiting class.

It was an expedited process for Lindsay, whose recruitment began gaining traction heavily at the end of 2021 and ended his recruitment Friday afternoon.

He went from unranked on Rivals to a three-star prospect in that time as well.

South Carolina began ratcheting up interest on Lindsay in December when the guard had a good showing in Columbia at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in front of a handful of Gamecock coaches.

In three games at the Classic Lindsay scored 45 points on 41 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three.

He took an official visit to South Carolina last week and immediately set a commitment date soon after and committed soon after.

Will Bailey was the assistant in charge of his recruitment.

Lindsay becomes the third commitment in the 2022 class joining point guard Zach Davis and wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford.

It’s been a good week for the Gamecock (12-7, 3-4 SEC) program with two come from behind wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt to pair with Lindsay’s commitment.

The Gamecocks travel to Texas A&M for a game Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.