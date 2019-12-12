SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

More postseason accolades are rolling in for South Carolina, this time for two first-year players.

Both Zacch Pickens and Jammie Robinson earned All-SEC freshman team honors as voted on by the league's coaches.

Pickens was the first five-star commitment of the Will Muschamp era as the No. 9 player in the 2019 class, finishing with 16 total tackles as part of the defensive line rotation.

Robinson had a great freshman campaign, playing in all 12 games with 62 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

He becomes the first freshman defensive back since at least 2000 with at least 60 tackles in a season and should be a mainstay in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Javon Kinlaw also earned some big honors Thursday, being named second-team All-American by USA Today after a dominant senior season that saw him vault his draft status to a potential first-round pick.