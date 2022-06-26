Gamecocks Land Under The Radar Athlete

South Carolina added another athletic prospect with huge upside today in C.J. Adams out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, GA. The 6'3" ATH, is most likely to play WR in college, and he has some solid upside there. As I mentioned before the OV weekend, Adams reminds me a bit of Bryan Edwards ' high school film, especially with his ability to high point the ball and make tough catches. Adams is also a pretty good basketball player at his high school, and those skills could carry over to the football field.

Adams joins ATH Kelton Henderson and TE Kamron Sandlin as pass catchers the Gamecocks have added thus far in this cycle. An underrated aspect of Adams' game might be his ability to block down the field. He is more aggressive than your typical receiver and uses his big frame to bully DBs in the run game. On that same note, Adams rarely goes down on initial contact and will use his physicality to run through defenders, rather than dance around after the catch. Adams could prove to be a real steal, considering his basketball schedule has kept him from camping as much as others in his class, allowing him to stay a little more under the radar. Adams chose South Carolina over offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.