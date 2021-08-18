Gamecocks land Vanderbilt baseball transfer

South Carolina bolstered its outfield this week with the addition of Matt Hogan, who announced his commitment to the Gamecocks after spending the last three seasons at Vanderbilt.

Hogan didn't get a lot of play at Vanderbilt with just 19 at-bats in three seasons (one of those being a COVID-shortened 2020). In 13 at-bats this season Hogan hit 2-for-13 with a double, one RBI and a walk. He struck out six times.

The 6-foot, 195-pound outfielder was the No. 313 player in the 2018 class (No. 7 overall in New York) and was a freshman on Vanderbilt's national championship team in 2019.

What Hogan did have was a solid summer in the Cape Cod League with the Chatham Anglers where he hit .227/.313/.432 in 99 plate appearances. He walked eight times to 28 strikeouts with four home runs and five stolen bases.

His arrival means the Gamecocks bolstered its outfield after signee Wilson Galvan won't make it to South Carolina as part of the 2021 class.