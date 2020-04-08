Gamecocks land Wednesday night pledge from North Carolina DT
South Carolina has zeroed in on Goldsboro (N.C.) Eastern Wayne class of 2021 three-star defensive tackle Nick Barrett as a priority target since it offered in mid-December and on Wednesday night that pursuit paid off.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle announced a pledge to the Gamecocks on Twitter, choosing South Carolina over offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Penn State and Virginia.
Barrett was recruited to the Gamecocks by area recruiter Kyle Krantz and new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who took over when John Scott Jr. left for Penn State.
Barrett has visited South Carolina multiple times, first for a game last year and then was back on campus for a junior day before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports.
Barrett is the fourth commitment on the Gamecocks' 2021 commit list, joining four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier, wide receiver Sam Reynolds and JUCO defensive back Marcellas Dial.
COMMITTED‼️🤙🐔 pic.twitter.com/jLsN6ANnL6— Nick Barrett (@NickBarrett15) April 9, 2020