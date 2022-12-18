After losing two commits in the class of 2023 earlier in the week on the offensive line, South Carolina football got some badly needed help up front in the transfer portal with an Ivy League addition.

The Gamecocks will be adding in Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, the second consecutive season the program has added an Ivy League transfer after taking Columbia running back Dante Miller last offseason.

Gargiulo first committed to the Bulldogs as a class of 2018 prospect from Lincolndale, New York as a decorated offensive lineman out of a state championship team at Somers High School. He saw action in one game for Yale in his freshman season before making a big jump as a sophomore to the role of starting left tackle. He held down the spot for 10 games and helped Yale go 9-1 with a national ranking in the FCS poll the top offense in the conference.

His 2020 season went by the boards when all of FCS canceled its games in the fall of 2020 due to COVID, but he returned to play 14 more games over the next two seasons including 10 in 2022 as a team captain. Yale went 8-2 in 2022 on the way to an Ivy League championship.

Gariulo is listed at 6'5", 290 pounds on Yale's official team website.