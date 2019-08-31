SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

One half into the Gamecocks' season, and South Carolina is locked in a tight one in Charlotte.

The Gamecocks lead North Carolina 13-6 at halftime.

After losing the toss, the Gamecocks took the ball first and pieced together a solid start to their drive, using big plays from Rico Dowdle to get into the red zone but ultimately stalled, settling for a Parker White 32-yard field goal.



North Carolina took the ball after that, driving down all the way to the five after converting three third downs, before the Gamecocks buckled and held the Tar Heels to a then game-tying field goal.

It didn't take the Gamecocks long to regain the lead with Tavien Feaster ripping off a 34-yard touchdown run, complete with a devastating spin move en route to pay dirt.

North Carolina would drive back down into Gamecock territory after a wasted South Carolina possession but Aaron Sterling picked up a sack and batted pass on back-to-back plays to force a field goal attempt Javon Kinlaw blocked.

They'd tack on a field goal after that, a Parker White 39-yarder after another drive stalled near the red zone.

The Tar Heels tacked on a field goal after an 11-play, almost 70-yard drive that took over five minutes.

Jake Bentley would get a chance at a two-minute drill and, after the team picked up a decent gain on first down, would stall on a run going nowhere and a swing pass to Rico Dowdle for just a handful of yards.

He'd finish the first half going 9-for-14 for 75 yards. As a team, South Carolina picked up 170 yards offensively while allowing 198 yards on defense.

They'd average 5.9 yards per play, helped by the team's 95 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry)>

North Carolina's true freshman quarterback Sam Howell went 7-for-11 for 94 yards in the first half of his college career.

The Tar Heels will get the ball to start the second half.

The Gamecocks are without OrTre Smith, AJ Turner, JT Ibe, Randrecous Davis, Keir Thomas and Jaylen Nichols today.

Because of that, Dakereon Joyner has been playing a few snaps at receiver. He finished the first half with two receptions for four yards.