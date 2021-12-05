Gamecocks learn bowl fate

South Carolina is spending its postseason in a very familiar place against a familiar opponent.

The Gamecocks will play Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Sources confirmed the news with GamecockCentral. The Mayo Bowl has now confirmed the matchup as well.

The bowl will be a rematch of the 2019 game between those two schools—also at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte—and will be the team’s second trip to this bowl since 2018.

South Carolina last played there in 2018 against Virginia, a loss.

Shane Beamer is the third straight Gamecock head coach to make a bowl game in his first season and, with a win, would be the first time since Brad Scott to win a bowl game in year one.

South Carolina hasn’t been to a bowl game since that 2018 Belk Bowl.

Beamer is expected to meet with the media Sunday night once the bowl game is announced to preview the game and the Gamecocks’ opponent.