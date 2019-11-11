SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS SOCCER

About 24 hours after taking home their first SEC tournament championship in a decade, the Gamecocks know their path back to the College Cup.

South Carolina drew one of four No. 2 seeds in the tournament and will host Samford this weekend. If they win, they'll face the winner of Notre Dame and St. Louis.

Because the Gamecocks are the No. 2 seed in their region, they'll have home field advantage unless they're playing the region's top seed in Virginia.

No game times have been announced yet, and a broadcast schedule will be announced later in the week.

Tickets for the first-round match, which go on sale Tue., Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. ET, are $8 for adults and $5 for students and children (17 and under). Fans can call the ticket office at 803-777-4274 or order and print tickets online. Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at the gate, where only cash will be accepted.

This is the program's 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 12th in the last 13 years.

The Gamecocks are coming off a dominant regular and SEC Tournament schedule where they finished 16-1-1, 7-0-3 SEC) and won the tournament title while not allowing a goal.

Gamecocks made the program's first College Cup, soccer's version of the Final Four, in 2017 before bowing out to Stanford.

They haven't lost in 13 games, with the only blemish this season coming against Clemson, with 10 wins and three ties.

Including the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks have won four straight.

Click here for the full bracket.