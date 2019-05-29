SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Things are one step closer to starting on the hardcourt next season.

The SEC announced its SEC opponents next season with South Carolina knowing the teams they'll play next season.

The Gamecocks will play home-and-homes with Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. They'll also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri with road trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.

LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss and Auburn all make the NCAA Tournament last year with LSU and Tennessee bowing out in the Sweet 16, Kentucky going to the Elite Eight and Auburn making it all the way to the Final Four.

Dates and television details will come out closer to the start of the season.

The Gamecocks also have a few non-conference games up, although the full schedule is still waiting to be released. The Gamecocks will host Boston, Houston and Gardner-We. They'll travel to Mexico to play Wichita State and potentially West Virginia. There's also a neutral site game against Rutgers as well.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 16-16 year that saw them finish 11-7 in the SEC and fourth in the SEC.

Summer practice for next year's team begins soon with the majority of the team on campus now or arriving soon.