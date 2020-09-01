In yet another positive step towards a 2020 college football season, the South Carolina football team officially learned its kickoff times for the first two weeks of its all-SEC schedule.

The Gamecocks and Tennessee are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the season opener for both schools with SEC Network carrying the broadcast from Williams-Brice Stadium.

In Week 2, South Carolina will travel to Florida where the Gamecocks and Gators will kick off on the noon ESPN slot.

The Gamecocks will also have another game on the ESPN family of networks with the Nov. 7 game against Texas A&M kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or the SEC Network.

Times for the rest of the SEC schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Week 4 game against Auburn will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. on the ESPN family of networks.

South Carolina and teams around the conference are in the midst of preseason workouts with the Gamecocks holding practice No. 10 on Tuesday.

As always, stay with GamecockCentral.com for complete coverage of South Carolina Athletics.

