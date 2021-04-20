In yet another sign of a return to some normalcy in the college football world, the South Carolina football team has now scheduled, and is accepting registrations for, its summer camp dates.

With the 15-month recruiting dead period now set to end on May 31, South Carolina and programs across the country are planning for a busy summer of recruiting.

The NCAA allows for 10 camp dates each summer when high school players head to campus and work out for each school's coaches. It's an opportunity for high school players to not only receive instruction from a college staff but also offers invaluable in-person evaluation opportunities for the colleges.

Camps were not allowed last summer amidst the coronavirus pandemic but are set to return this year.

The Gamecocks are also planning for official visits to return to campus in the summer with multiple prospects already setting dates to be in Columbia (click the link to see who and when).

Check out the Gamecocks' camp dates below and high school players can sign up for the camps by clicking here.