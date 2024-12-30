Gamecocks looking for depth to step up with eye towards 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — By 2024 college football standards, South Carolina football is in fantastic shape heading into the Citrus Bowl.

A roster loaded with future NFL talent and draft eligible players has only had two players opt out — defensive end Kyle Kennard and running back Rocket Sanders — and tight end Brady Hunt is the only member of the two-deep depth chart who will miss the game with an injury.

As other programs fight through a sea of opt-outs, transfer portal departures and the regular bumps and bruises associated with a 12-game football season, Shane Beamer’s team is almost fully intact for Tuesday’s game against Illinois.

"I think it shows that you've got a lot of players on bothteams that are very invested in their programs," Beamer said on his team and Illinois being mostly at full strength. "Our guys want to be here, and I think it's just great that you get an opportunity to come to a great place like Orlando,have a week together."

Still, every missing player is an opportunity for someone to step up. This is the last chance for these Gamecocks to play in a live game for eight months, and the final opportunity to even get on the field in any capacity until spring practice starts in March.

It starts at running back, where this will be the first taste of the life without Sanders South Carolina will have next season. Oscar Adaway III has been the No. 2 back all season, but has not had to take the lionshare of carries in any game besides the Akron contest when Sanders went down with an early injury. Juju McDowell is also gearing up for his final game after four years in the program, and surely the staff will try to get him involved in his Gamecock swan song.

But Jawarn Howell and Matthew Fuller, two young backs who both flashed in very limited, mostly garbage time opportunities this season, could be bigger parts of the game plan tomorrow than they have been at any point all year. At least one of those guys, likely both, will see significant increases in responsibility next year. And with Sanders out, it might start right here.

"When you talk aboutJawarn Howell and Matthew Fuller, both those guys are going to be really good running backs for us," Beamer said. "And tomorrow will be an opportunity for them to get out there and show what they can do."

One starting defensive end spot for next season is carved in stone with superstar freshman Dylan Stewart returning. But the players opposite him, the ones who will likely see a lot of one-on-one looks as opposing offensive lines try to double team and chip Stewart on the other side? It’s a battle in its early stages, and likely will continue all through 2025 into fall camp next year.

Brian Thomas Jr., Desmond Umeozulu and Jatius Geer figure to be the three returning players vying for the job, along with incoming transfer pass rusher Jaylen Brown and of course anyone else the staff could still add in the portal.

Not only will each member of the trio likely need to play well against Illinois to make up for Kennard’s loss in the aggregate, but this is an early audition before they duel to replace Kennard’s snaps next fall.

"Everyone has got to be better," Beamer said. "That's a big loss not having Kyle, but our guys are excited for the challenge, and it'll bea challenge going up against one of the better offensive lines we've seen."

Obviously, the priority is winning the bowl game. This was a business trip trying to send the seniors out in style and secure a 10-win season. But every opportunity is a learning one, and this is the last opportunity for Beamer and his coaches to evaluate players in live action for months.

Look only as far as Xavier Legette, who caught just 11 passes and had one touchdown the entire 2022 regular season before lighting up the Gator Bowl with seven receptions and tw scores. A year later, he finished off one of the greatest receiving seasons in school history in 2023 and hoisted himself into the first round of the NFL Draft.

As a team, the roster will look different come September and the momentum from a bowl result will have long since faded either way. But for an individual, getting these reps can mean everything.

Doing it in an environment with stakes with some pressure on depth to step up makes it all the better, and potentially impactful.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football