Despite South Carolina leading for 34 out of 38 minutes in this game, it couldn't close the door on the Tigers. LSU tied it up with only 1 minute remaining on the back of a late 16-6 run for LSU after the Gamecocks seemingly had complete control with a 10-point lead with 8:15 to go in the game.

That said, BJ Mack knocked down a timely three-pointer moments later, his only of the game, which solidified his game-leading 18 points. South Carolina saw similar heroics from Ta'Lon Cooper, who nailed a 3 following another tie at 60, pushing South Carolina back ahead, but what followed was disastrous.

LSU G Jordan Wright made a timely layup to cut the margin to just one point, then the Tigers tied up BJ Mack for a jump ball with just :15 seconds remaining. Collin Murray-Boyles, who had another excellent game, with 13 points and 7 rebounds, made an uncharacteristic freshman mistake, fouling Wright his next time down, and allowing the Senior G to take the final lead for the Tigers on two made free throws.



South Carolina still got a solid final shot from Jacobi Wright as time expired, but the game-winner bounced off the rim and South Carolina now finds themselves staring down a week-long bye following back-to-back losses after finally reaching "made" status with a #11 ranking in the polls and talk of SEC titles beginning as faint murmurs earlier this week.

Now with the loss South Carolina will have to regroup, with several tough games left on the slate, and tournament seeding still very much on the line. There's no doubt now that this is the crux point of the 2024 season for Lamont Paris' squad who reached high highs in early February, but seemingly have bigger goals remaining as the calendar rockets its way towards March.

Next up, the Gamecocks will take the week off before traveling to Ole Miss (18-6, 5-6 in SEC) next Saturday at 3:30 pm EST, a now pivotal matchup to get South Carolina back on track.