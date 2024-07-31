2025 LB Commit Jaiden Braker announced today he had flipped his commitment from South Carolina to LSU. Braker becomes the 2nd commit from the Gamecocks 2025 class to flip his commitment to a more established SEC brand, with CB Shamari Earls flipping to Georgia earlier this summer. In both scenarios, South Carolina did a good job of offering early, but the higher-profile school quickly made up ground after turning their attention.

With Braker's departure, the Gamecocks still have 3 LBs committed in the class, including Donovan Darden, AJ Holloway, and Taeshawn Alston. It remains to be seen if South Carolina will target another LB now, or stay pat at 3 commitments and perhaps turn over some stones in the portal.

Braker had good size, at 6'3" and 214 LBs, and likely could get a ratings bump before the cycle is finished. Braker visited LSU unofficially last weekend where he received an offer from the program, obviously an offer he coveted.