Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2021 wide receiver J.J. Jones released his Top 5 on Saturday and the Gamecocks made the cut.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jones listed South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee as his top group, which he whittled down from 30-plus offers.

Jones, the former top receiving target of South Carolina freshman quarterback Luke Doty, has emerged as a priority recruiting target for the Gamecocks after landing an offer from them last month.

"It's just an offer I've been looking forward to for a long time," Jones said at the time. "I've been interested in USC for the longest and just all the work that I've been putting in to show what kind of player I am, it paid off."

Jones visited campus for a junior day before recruiting visits were shut down by the coronavirus.

Jones is the son of former Mountaineers running back Jon Jones, who played for the program in the early 90’s.

Jones is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top wide receiver in the state's 2021 class.