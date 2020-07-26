South Carolina officially made the next cut for one of its top targets in the 2021 class.

John Butler Jr. released his top six with the Gamecocks on the list with Butler Jr. also saying he's committing this Wednesday.

Joining South Carolina in his top six are Alabama, Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

Both of Butler's parents went to South Carolina and his mom played women's basketball while she was in school.

Butler, a true 7-footer who plays in-state at Christ Church, is considered the No. 63 player in the country for his class and a four-star prospect.

The Gamecocks already have two players committed in the 2021 class—guards Devin Carter and Jacobi Wright—and are also one player over the scholarship limit right now.