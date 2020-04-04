Germantown (Md.) Northwest class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Kaden Prather has trimmed his list to five schools and South Carolina made the cut.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder announced on Twitter Saturday a top five of Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, West Virginia and South Carolina.

All five programs have offered Prather, who also holds scholarships from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, FSU, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech among many others.

Prather visited South Carolina for a junior day earlier this year.

Check out the impressive highlights below.