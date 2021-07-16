Gamecocks make Final 2 for emerging DL prospect

Camp season was kind to Chester (Va.) Life Christian Acadamy class of 2022 defensive tackle D'Andre Martin, who landed offers last month from schools like Duke, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Now he's trimmed his list to two.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Martin announced a top two of South Carolina and Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon.

Martin landed an offer from South Carolina on June 24 after an impressive performance at the Gamecocks' OL/DL Camp.

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark has the latest for subscribers on Martin and the rest of the Gamecocks' DT recruiting in today's Insider Report.