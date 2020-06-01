 GamecockCentral - Gamecocks make Final 4 with pass-rusher George Wilson
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 13:04:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks make Final 4 with pass-rusher George Wilson

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star defensive end George Wilson announced a Top 4 Monday afternoon and the Gamecocks made his cut.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound includes Arizona State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State, North Carolina as his final group.

Wilson, who would play the BUCK position in the Gamecocks' scheme, is being recruited by Kyle Krantz.

Check out our thoughts on Wilson's highlights below...

