Woodstock (Georgia) defensive back David Daniel has already cemented himself as one of the most coveted Southeast prospects in the 2021 cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has collected a barrage of offers as of late, including Duke, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.

South Carolina is among the programs to have extended an offer to the rising junior, and had a chance on Saturday to host him for an unofficial visit.

