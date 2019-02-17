Gamecocks make impression on Georgia DB David Daniel
Woodstock (Georgia) defensive back David Daniel has already cemented himself as one of the most coveted Southeast prospects in the 2021 cycle.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has collected a barrage of offers as of late, including Duke, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.
South Carolina is among the programs to have extended an offer to the rising junior, and had a chance on Saturday to host him for an unofficial visit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news