GamecockCentral - Gamecocks make Jerideau hire official

Former South Carolina football player Byron Jerideau is officially coming home.

The Gamecocks officially announced the Palmetto State native as an assistant strength and conditioning coach on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Jerideau spent the last three seasons at Tennessee after spending two in Columbia on the strength staff and helping with recruiting.

A three-year football letterman at South Carolina and stands as one of the strongest players in program history—squatting 675 pounds and benching 500.

Jerideau, who spent a season in the NFL with the Chargers, has also coached at Houston and Appalachian State.

A native of Green Pond, South Carolina, Jerideau graduated from Colleton County High School. He signed with the Gamecocks in 2010 after a season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.