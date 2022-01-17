Gamecocks make strong first impression with Mississippi QB

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Petty has an early offer from Southern Miss as well as plenty of interest from Power 5 programs, including South Carolina, which led to Saturday's trip.

"My first impression was just all the coaches waiting on you at the front door, just greeting you," Petty said. "And how they all showed interest in all the players."

Starkville (Miss.) class of 2024 quarterback Trey Petty visited South Carolina for the first time for the Gamecocks' junior day on Saturday and it's safe to say they made a strong first impression with the emerging prospect.

"Definitely the weight room and how they broke down the academics and how the day goes for the athletes with early morning workouts and practice and then school and then you've got some free time after that," Petty said of what stood out at USC. "So I like how they've got all of that set up."

Petty also enjoyed his first look at the Gamecocks' ops building and indoor facility.

"It definitely is one of the best looking ones I've seen out of the schools I've been to," he said. "I liked it."

On the visit, Petty got the chance to meet head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and analyst Nick Coleman.

"I feel like they were cool," Petty said. "They're going to keep it 100 with you, all the time. They're not going to just tell you what you want to hear. They're going to keep it 100 with you the whole time, and make sure you're okay. I just feel like they're cool people."

Petty says the Gamecocks coaches want to see him back in Columbia soon.

"They felt like I'm going to be one of the top quarterbacks to come out in the 2024 class," Petty said. "They just want me to keep working and come back in the summer to camp and show them what I can do in person. I'm going to most definitely make sure I come back."

Petty is also receiving interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Indiana, Akron, Georgia State and Louisiana Monroe.

"I think they're definitely, out of all the schools that are showing me interest right now, they're probably at the top," he said of South Carolina.

Petty plans to visit Mississippi State this upcoming Saturday.