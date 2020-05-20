News More News
Gamecocks make the cut for talented Florida athlete

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
Rockledge (Florida) athlete Raheim Sanders released a top five on Tuesday night consisting of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

For the Gamecock football staff, wide receivers coach Joe Cox and head coach Will Muschamp have been in consistent communication with the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder playmaker.

GamecockCentral.com has more to report on the staff's pursuit of Sanders and where things stand in his recruitment in this update.

Raheim Sanders South Carolina Gamecocks football
Florida's Raheim Sanders has emerged as a priority target for the Gamecock football staff (Rivals.com)
