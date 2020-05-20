Rockledge (Florida) athlete Raheim Sanders released a top five on Tuesday night consisting of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

For the Gamecock football staff, wide receivers coach Joe Cox and head coach Will Muschamp have been in consistent communication with the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder playmaker.

GamecockCentral.com has more to report on the staff's pursuit of Sanders and where things stand in his recruitment in this update.



SUBSCRIBERS LINK: More on Raheim Sanders



Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!