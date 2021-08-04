Gamecocks make Top 12 for elite QB

And then there were 12.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan is steadily trimming his list, announcing his Top 12 on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with South Carolina making the cut.

Lonergan, ranked the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to Rivals, named South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State in his top group.

All 12 programs have offered the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder.

Lonergan visited South Carolina on June 3 and participated in the first camp of the Shane Beamer era, working out with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and spending time with Beamer and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey.

"It went great," Lonergan told Gamecock Central at the time. "I just kind of toured the campus in the morning and really enjoyed it and then I went on to camp in the afternoon and threw really well. They said they loved me and they'd love for me to keep coming, to keep checking it out and I definitely plan on it. It definitely helped them and I plan on coming back."

Lonergan battled through injuries this past season to throw for 2,249 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

He is also a standout baseball player. PerfectGame rates him as the No. 12 player in the 2023 class and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher.