Gamecocks make top five for cornerback target

Tre'Quon Fegans is one step closer to announcing his decision with the Gamecocks in the mix for the four-star cornerbacks' services.

Fegans released his top five Wednesday afternoon, naming the Gamecocks along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma.

The four-star and No. 129 player in the 2022 class took an official visit to South Carolina at the end of June and said then the Gamecocks "definitely gave themselves a shot" after that weekend.

Fegans, who's from Oxford, Alabama is being recruited by Torrian Gray, who he spent a lot of time with on his official visit.

“Torrian Gray, that’s a real coach. DBs have progressed and he has a lot of DBs in the NFL. Coach Beamer’s a real guy,” Fegans said. “Me and coach Gray went over a little film about press technique, steps, inside leverage, outside leverage. We talked a lot of ball.”

Spots are filling up quickly in the Gamecocks' defensive back class this cycle with six already committed, which includes Nick Emmanwori who could play linebacker.

Fegans said after his visit he wants to commit before his senior season and didn't rule out potentially announcing in July.