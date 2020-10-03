South Carolina offered Jalen DeLoach less than a month ago, and it made enough of an impression to make the first cut in his recruitment.

The power forward released his his top six in his recruitment Friday night with South Carolina making the list along with a few other SEC and Power 5 schools.

The Gamecocks join Kansas State, Texas State, Georgia, VCU and Ole Miss as schools in DeLoach's top six.

South Carolina offered DeLoach Sept. 4 and since then has received an offer from Kansas State.

“It was good. It was a really good feeling. Coach Frank doesn’t offer a lot of people,” he said soon after getting offered. “He has to talk to you and build a relationship with you so it felt good my hard work was paying off.”

DeLoach started his career at Gray Collegiate in Columbia but plays now at The Skills Factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

The three-star power forward recently reclassified to the 2021 class from 2020.

The plan for DeLoach is to take official visits once those are allowed again and sign in the later signing period in April.