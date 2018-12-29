South Carolina will have six true freshmen currently listed as a starter.

With so many injuries ravaging the Gamecocks this year defensively, the team is making a few changes to its starting lineup.

According to a lineup provided by the Belk Bowl, Israel Mukuamu will make his second-straight start at cornerback opposite Rashad Fenton. Jaycee Horn, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is back at the nickel spot.



J.J. Enagbare will also start at defensive tackle, making the first start of his career. Bryson Allen-Williams is back at the team's defensive end spot as well with Kobe Smith and Shameik Blacksher or Keir Thomas rounding out the defensive line.

With Deebo Samuel sitting today's game out, Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith are the starting outside receivers and Josh Vann is the team's third receiver. It's the true freshman's second start and first since the team played Missouri.

Donell Stanley is starting at guard along with Sadarius Hutcherson with either Chandler Farrell or Hank Manos filling in at center. Dennis Daley and Dylan Wonnum are listed as the starting tackles.

K.C. Crosby and Jacob August will start at tight end. At tailback, it will either be Rico Dowdle, Ty'Son Williams or Mon Denson, which has been the rotation all year.

A.J. Turner is listed as the backup cornerback to Rashad Fenton.

Steven Montac and RJ Roderick are starting at safety with Jaylin Dickerson and Jonathan Gipson listed as the immediate backups.