The Lamont Paris era at South Carolina is set to officially tip off tonight as the Gamecocks take on the SC State Bulldogs at home at 7 pm. The Gamecocks are favored by a whopping -24 points in the season-opener that will be televised on SECNetwork in a few short hours. While we may not learn a ton from this one about how the Gamecocks will stack up against much of the rest of their schedule, it's an important look at how this team, which returns just 6 of the 16-man roster from last season, and basically no key contributors, will look with the mix of transfers, like Citadel's Hayden Brown, Ohio State's Meechie Johnson, Illinois Benjamin Bosman-Verdonk and more, along with freshmen GG Jackson, Daniel Hankins-Sanford, and Zachary Davis, mix with the holdovers from Frank Martin's roster, like Jacobi Wright, Josh Gray, and Chico Carter.