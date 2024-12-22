Gamecocks Motivated About Citrus Bowl Opportunity

As South Carolina prepares for its Citrus Bowl matchup against Illinois, the message from players is clear: this team isn't just happy to be in Orlando.

The No. 15 Gamecocks (9-3) have their sights set on a historic tenth win, which would mark only the eighth time in program history the team has reached double-digit victories. Despite the disappointment of missing the expanded College Football Playoff, players emphasized their focus has shifted entirely to ending the season on a high note against the Fighting Illini (9-3).

"It's just another chance to play with my teammates. All of them are like my brothers, even the coaching staff," said defensive lineman Boogie Huntley, who confirmed earlier this week that he will play in the bowl game. "It's just another opportunity to go out and have fun, show the nation and the world who South Carolina is."

The Gamecocks enter the December 31 matchup at Camping World Stadium riding high after their victory over rival Clemson, a game that produced several players' favorite moments of the season. Linebacker Debo Williams cited quarterback LaNorris Sellers' game-winning touchdown run against the Tigers as his top memory, while Demetrius Knight Jr. still possesses the ball from his crucial interception to seal the rivalry win.

Sellers, whose heroics in the Clemson game have made him something of a campus celebrity, has maintained his focus despite the increased attention. "I trust him," Sellers said of his relationship with coach Mike Shula, who was officially confirmed as the team's new offensive coordinator earlier this week. "He's coached a lot of guys and has a history with a lot of guys in the NFL. It's about him trusting me and us continuing to have a great relationship from here on out."

The defense, which has been a strength all season, appears motivated to finish strong. Safety Nick Emmanwori emphasized the team's desire to approach this game differently than other teams who missed the playoff. "We want to come with a different mental approach," Emmanwori said, noting the team is using the playoff snub as motivation.

For seniors like Tonka Hemingway, who recently won the Ray Tanner award, the bowl game represents one final opportunity to represent the school. "I'm really excited to put on the Garnet and black one more time and just leave it all out there," Hemingway said.

South Carolina enters the game as an 9.5-point favorite against an Illinois team led by former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has thrown for over 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ABC, as the Gamecocks seek to close out what has already been a memorable season with one more victory.