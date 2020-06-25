Starke (Fla.) Bradford class of 2021 defensive back Adontae Balfour started hearing from South Carolina assistant Mike Peterson a few weeks ago and the attention from the Gamecocks has only increased since that time.

It ultimately led to the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder talking on the phone with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson as the South Carolina head coach delivered the news of an offer 10 days ago.