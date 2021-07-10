Gamecocks move up, have similar projected record in FPI update

With football season right around the corner it means it's time for more prognostications, projections and seeing where the Gamecocks fit into the college football world this year, particularly in the SEC.

With about a month to go until camps across the country begin, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) updated and it resulted in a reshuffling of teams with the Gamecocks ticking up slightly in the refresh while still having a very similar outlook record-wise as before.

The good news for South Carolina in the latest FPI update this week slides the Gamecocks up three in the overall rankings to No. 65 and gives South Carolina a little bit of a better chance to get to five wins than the previous rankings.

Before the Gamecocks were projected to win 4.5 games to 7.7 losses while now the FPI's projected record has the Gamecocks at 4.8-7.2; it's marginal at best but South Carolina did move up in the rankings.

According to the FPI the Gamecocks are the 13th-ranked team in the league ahead of Vanderbilt, which is projected to go 3.5-8.5. Tennessee, the team above the Gamecocks, is projected to go 6.6-5.4.

In terms of percentages to win games, South Carolina has an above 50 percent chance to win four games this year by the FPI's algorithm: Eastern Illinois (98.8 percent), Vanderbilt (81.7), at East Carolina (68.4) and Troy (61.1).

For the other games at home, South Carolina's best chance to win against Kentucky, a 42.5 percent chance. The other home games are against Auburn (25.2 percent chance to win), Florida (22.1) and Clemson (5.4).

The Gamecocks' best chance on the road to win is in Knoxville against Tennessee, a 31.2 percent chance and then at Missouri late (29.8) but the FPI doesn't give them much of a chance at Georgia in Week 3 (6.9 percent) and again at Texas A&M (6.8).

South Carolina will begin camp sometime over the next four weeks—the dates haven't been announced yet—with the home opener Sept. 4 at home against Eastern Illinois (7 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+).