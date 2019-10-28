South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Will Muschamp has often referenced a key internal statistic that coaches and players emphasize within the program: the "middle eight."

That time span refers to the combination of the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.



South Carolina's surrendering of 24 straight points in a loss to Tennessee, as well as fourth quarter woes this season, have all drawn rightful attention this week.

Yet this middle eight metric is another that Muschamp and his staff have linked to success. How is South Carolina doing in that area in 2019? A closer look reveals there is work to be done to turn things around in that department.

