"Man, I don't even know how to feel right now, I'm so excited," Mains told Gamecock Central. "I was up there this past weekend on an academic visit and just being up there on campus, it just immediately felt like home. And just knowing that Coach Beamer is coming in there, with his history, I know that he's going to change that program and he's going to bring something special there."

Shane Beamer landed his second verbal commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday night when Lambert (Georgia) three-star offensive lineman Grayson Mains went public with his pledge to South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder informed Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins on the phone earlier before putting out his Tweet Thursday evening.

"Oh man, it was me, (Beamer), and my family, and Coach Adkins," Mains said. "I mean it was like a party. Everyone was excited."

Adkins, the Gamecocks' new veteran offensive line coach, played a major role in his recruitment and his decision.

"We have a great relationship, actually," Mains said. "We talk all the time. But just him, with his history, who he's been able to develop and put into the NFL. What he's done at different colleges, he's definitely one of the best in the game."

Mains, who joins four-star defensive back Anthony Rose in the Gamecock football recruiting class, has an official visit on the books for the weekend of June 11.

"I'm very excited for it," Mains said. "I can't wait to finally meet those guys in person, not just talking over a video screen and to finally see the stadium and all of the facilities. That's definitely best in the world type stuff."

Michigan State and Tennessee were the three-star lineman's other finalists within his final three.

Mains now plans to turn his attention to recruiting others to join him in the class.

"I definitely will be hitting up other guys to come and join me," he said. "Coach Beamer is an electric guy and I know other people are going to want to play for him when they get to know him like I do."

