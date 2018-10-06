Ticker
Gamecocks nail game-winner to beat Mizzou

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
GamecockCentral.com

Anything weird that could happen in a football game did Saturday at Williams-Brice.

South Carolina braved a monsoon, lightning delay and late-game comeback from Missouri to beat the Tigers 37-35 on a game-winning 33-yard field goal from Parker White. It was White's second game-winner of his career.

It's the team's third straight win over the Tigers and keeps the Mayors' Cup in South Carolina one more year.

Zgjndc1gw3fhsotzimcb
Courtesy USA Today

It was the first come-from-behind win this season for South Carolina, and they're now 5-10 when trailing at halftime under Will Muschamp.

Missouri was driving inside Gamecock territory when a 74-minute lightning delay halted preceedings with less than three minutes left. After play resumed, Missouri scored but Michael Scarnecchia stitched together a game-winning drive in his first career start.

The drive, a nine-play, 53-yarder was the first game-winning one of Scarnecchia's career and he finished going 20-for-35 with 249 yards and three touchdowns filling in for injured Jake Bentley.

After Missouri scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 17-7, Scarnecchia found Edwards again from 17 yards out to bring the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) within a field goal before Missouri went on to kick to two field goals to end the half and take a nine-point lead into halftime.

That's when things changed, at least for the time being. With rain falling after halftime, South Carolina scored a touchdown on its first drive of the second half, going 66 yards in 12 plays and capped by a Deebo Samuel touchdown pass.

The rain would stop at the end of the third quarter, just in time for Missouri to score and pull within two points after a missed two-point conversion. The Tigers took the lead on a 44-yard field goal after a botched punt gave them good field position.

Player of the Game: Jaycee Horn had three tackles but made almost every play possible in the secondary with four pass breakups and had a tackle on a long run that prevented a touchdown.

Team leaders: Passing: Scarnecchia, 249; Rushing: Rico Dowdle, 53; Receiving: Bryan Edwards, 73; Tackles: Steven Montac, 9

Up next: South Carolina hosts Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. next week with that game being televised on the SEC Network.

