South Carolina will have a new starting quarterback against the Bulldogs Saturday night.

Luke Doty will start for the Gamecocks, a source confirmed to GamecockCentral, marking a quarterback change for the first time this season. Mike Uva had the news first.

Doty beat out incumbent starter Collin Hill, coming in for the graduate transfer against Missouri and giving the offense what Mike Bobo called a spark.

In his first real action Doty threw for 130 yards on 23 attempts and led the Gamecocks with 11 rushes for 59 yards.

Heading into this week the Gamecocks named a starter in practice but didn't announce it publicly throughout the week.

“Whichever quarterback is in there we’re going to do things that fit their skill set,” Bobo said earlier this week.