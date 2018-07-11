GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's new football operations facility will officially be called the Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center, South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"This family typifies exactly what Coach (Ray) Tanner talks to our entire athletic department about as far as investing in the student-athlete," head coach Will Muschamp said in the Twitter feature.

Added athletics director Tanner: "This family has stepped up time and time again to help so many of our programs. This is the most ambitious project that we've ever embarked on and it's so exciting for us to forever link their name for this building."

The new $50+ million facility is on time for its scheduled completion in December of this year and will house a new weight room, team meeting rooms, coaches' offices, entertainment space and more for the football program.

