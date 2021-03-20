It’s the first time in 31 years the Gamecocks have been no-hit, the first since Northwestern did it to them in February of 1990.

The Gamecocks were no-hit against Vanderbilt, putting just one base runner on in nine innings as they fell 5-0 to the Commodores to drop the series and push South Carolina’s losing streak to six games.

"This was a tough day for us but that doesn’t mean tomorrow has to be a tough day. we need to learn the lessons along the way. If the swing was too long today you need to make the adjustments. If you were a pitcher that came out of the bullpen and weren’t quite ready you need to make and adjustment."

Saturday’s game got off to a good start for the Gamecocks, who led the first off with a walk but didn’t put another base runner on the entire game.

South Carolina’s hitters had no answer for Vanderbilt starter Jack Leiter, who retired 27 straight to end the game.

He’d finish with 14 strikeouts to just one walk on 124 pitches, with all but one of South Carolina’s starters striking out at least once against him.

George Callil was the only Gamecock to not go down on strikes with seven of the starters striking out multiple times on the day.

“That was a special outing. He was 95 to 98 all game long. His 97th pitch was 97 miles per hour. He had tremendous control. His breaking ball was very good. You know what? You have to tip your cap," Kingston said. "That’s one of the more elite pitching performances I’ve ever seen.”

The Gamecocks (11-6, 0-2 SEC) have now mustered three hits over the first two games of the series and have been shutout for the second time this season.

Almost identical to last week, Brannon Jordan pitched a gem of a game, making one mistake pitch that ultimately came back to hurt him and the Gamecocks.

His only two runs allowed came on one swing of the bat on a two-run shot from Tate Kolwyck after a leadoff walk in the second inning, but responded to pitch a stellar game.

He’d finish going five innings, allowing just three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Of his 98 pitches, 57 went for strikes but didn't have the offensive support needed to win the game.

“Outside of one pitch, that two-run homer, he was going pitch for pitch with him. He wasn’t quite as good as Leiter but thought Jordan pitched very well. He gave us a chance to win," Kingston said. "Obviously we have to be much more offensive than we have been the last 10 days."

After Will Sanders and Daniel Lloyd combined for two scoreless innings, Vanderbilt added some breathing room in the eighth with another two-run homer from Kolwyck that sparked a three-run inning.

South Carolina now enters Sunday’s series finale needing a win to avoid getting swept in back-to-back weekends for the first time since 2019.

The Gamecocks have been swept to start SEC play twice under Mark Kingston in 2018 and 2019 and it could happen again this weekend.

Game three is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Plus. Julian Bosnic (1-1, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite RHP Thomas Schultz (1-2, 6.00 ERA).

"This game is about adjustments and weathering the storm and dealing with the ups and downs," Kingston said. "We need to come out tomorrow ready to go.”