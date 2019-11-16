The loss solidifies the Gamecocks' first losing regular season under Will Muschamp and first losing record in the SEC since his first season at the helm.

The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) watched their bowl hopes go down in flames with a six-point offensive performance against the Aggies where they lost 30-6 and didn’t put the ball in the end zone.

The Gamecocks put up just 260 yards and a season-low in points, bringing up some difficult questions over the coming weeks.

After a lackluster 15-point performance against App State, the Gamecocks' offense looked just as anemic in the first half. They'd average just 5.4 yards per play and have a few questionable execution and play calling issues that led to just three points in six first half drives.

Defensively, the Gamecocks did their job, giving up just one touchdown in the first half and holding the Aggies to just 13 first-half points but with the Aggies running around 80 plays to South Carolina's 63, it's hard to stay fresh.

If any stat really tells the whole story of how bad things got for South Carolina offensively, the Gamecocks faced 15 third downs Saturday night and converted just two of them.

Joseph Charlton, the punter, finished two yards shy of the team lead with 10 rushing yards on a botched punt.



There were moments of opportunity for a Gamecock offense desperately trying to get anything going, but they couldn't convert on them: Xavier Legette dropped a pass in the end zone, Kyle Markway dropped another one on a trick play double pass and Hilinski missed on a few deep balls as well.



Drops were an issue all night as South Carolina's anemic offense tried but failed to complete any kind of comeback.

They'll try to salvage anything they can from what's now a lost season in two weeks against Clemson.

