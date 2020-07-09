 South Carolina football: Breaking down the Gamecocks offensive line
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 16:24:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks' offensive line: The present and the future

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this series of in-depth stories, Gamecock Central will break down the outlook at each position on the South Carolina roster, both for the present and the future. As we continue out roster breakdown, we take a look at the offensive line.

Dylan Wonnum works through a blocking drill in practice in spring of 2019.
Dylan Wonnum works through a blocking drill in practice in spring of 2019. (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}