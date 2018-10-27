South Carolina coach Will Muschamp updated the health of his football team after a big 27-24 win over Tennessee Saturday with just a few guys working through a few hangups.

Dennis Daley has an ankle injury and the team will know more as things progress through the week. Daley left in the first half and didn't return to the game. Malik Young came in and played in his stead.

Jamyest Williams has a shoulder injury and Bryan Edwards is managing an ankle injury and was limited at times Saturday night. Muschamp said both should be fine moving forward.

A.J. Turner was cleared coming off a concussion but didn't play much. Muschamp said he was only cleared for one practice during Tennessee preparation.

JT Ibe and Nick Harvey both missed Saturday's game with injuries. Ibe's missed the last few games battling a knee injury and Harvey's missed the last two with a concussion.

Eldridge Thompson and OrTre Smith are in the midst of missing the entire season after having major surgery, Thompson on his shoulder and Smith on his knee.