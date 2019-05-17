News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 05:16:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks offer 2021 Georgia QB

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Dacula (Georgia) Hebron Academy 2021 quarterback Colten Gauthier received a South Carolina offer this week,,further enhancing his double-digit list of options.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder caught up with GamecockCentral.com to give his reaction to the offer and his plans going forward in the recruiting process.

Dget9uvffv7hrbedxx9e
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}