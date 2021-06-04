Gamecocks offer athletic in-state WR at camp

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder checked off explosive times in the testing portion of Thursday's workout and then after two straight days of impressive work in the 1-on-1s landed an offer from Beamer and the Gamecocks.

Summer camp season is made for finding prospects who are flying under the radar and Clarendon Hall wide receiver Kylic Horton took full advantage with two impressive days at the Shane Beamer Camp on Thursday and Friday.

"I was excited but I couldn't show it," Horton said laughing. "It's my dream school, home town. I love it. He said he loved the way I play. He said he loved me and he's offering me a full scholarship to attend South Carolina."

Horton plays quarterback, receiver and defensive back on Clarendon Hall's eight-man football team but earns the Carolina offer after excelling at wide receiver.

One of the standouts of the trip was working with receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"I think Coach Stepp is a great coach," Horton said. "He's honest. He's going to tell if you're doing something wrong and he's going to tell you if you're doing something right. And that's the kind of coach I like."

Horton left thoroughly impressed with the Gamecocks facilities.



"It's nice, man," Horton said. "Everything about it is nice. I love it."

Horton also plans to camp at Clemson, Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.

As for what the offer does for his recruitment and his timetable for a decision, Horton said he wasn't sure yet.