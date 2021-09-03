Gamecocks offer Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford

One game into his sophomore season, Chapin (S.C.) class of 2024 quarterback Jayden Bradford officially has an offer from South Carolina football.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder camped at South Carolina in June and on Friday announced on Twitter that the Gamecocks have offered.

Bradford is being recruited to South Carolina by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield and area recruiter Erik Kimrey.

Bradford had a positive experience when he visited campus in June.

"I went in there and I just put on a jersey and a helmet and took a few pictures with my mom," Bradford said. "It was a great experience because we've been Carolina fans since I can remember, since I was little. So it was a lot of fun, just to see all that happening right now, it's a blessing. Then Coach Kimrey, Coach (Justin) Stepp, Coach Satterfield, they're all great guys. They were really cool, cool to talk to, easy to talk to, real nice, jokesters and stuff. I liked them."

Already considered one of the top prospects in the state, Bradford also has offers from Georgia State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Bradford was 11 of 17 for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener last week, adding three carries for 47 yards.