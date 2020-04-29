Cesare Edwards is really familiar with the South Carolina basketball program; his former teammate Trae Hannibal was recruited by the Gamecocks and Edwards himself is picking up heavy interest from the staff.

So, when Frank Martin called him a few weeks ago, the two talked for half an hour and, at the end of the conversation came something that was a very long time coming: a scholarship offer.

