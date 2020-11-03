GamecockCentral - Gamecocks offer fast-rising edge prospect Byron Young

South Carolina has extended an offer to an intriguing JUCO prospect who is originally from the Palmetto State.

On Tuesday, the Gamecocks offered class of 2021 Georgia Military College edge rusher Byron Young, who is originally from Georgetown, S.C. and went to Carver's Bay High.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, Young has seen his recruitment take off in the last week or so as new practice film has surfaced of the talented pass-rusher with junior colleges not playing actual games this year due to COVID.

On top of the offer from the Gamecocks, Young has recently landed scholarships from Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, and Mississippi State.

Young had seven sacks last season for GMC. He is a projected December graduate.

Check out his scrimmage highlights below...



