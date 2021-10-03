Gamecocks offer Greenville WR Mazeo Bennett during Troy game visit

"The feeling is indescribable," Bennett said of the moment he received the offer. "When he told me, I was just like, 'Wow.' It was just one of those moments."

Bennett's suspicions were confirmed on Saturday morning when he and his family met with Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer in his office and learned that Bennett officially had an offer, his first from a Power 5 program.

Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett had a gut feeling an offer from the Gamecocks might be coming when South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp followed him on Twitter earlier this week prior to Bennett's scheduled visit to the school for the Troy game.

The 6-foot, 165-pound play-making receiver is off to an explosive start to his sophomore season, teaming with 2022 quarterback Prometheus Franklin to prove already that he's a future Power 5 wideout.

Bennett camped at South Carolina over the summer and then received an invite back to check out more of the program this weekend.

"They took us up to the recruiting suite and they showed us a good time up there," Bennett explained. "We ate good. Man, when I first saw the facility, it was just amazing. It was just top tier. The visit and the whole experience I had there, it was great. They treated me like family when I first go there. It was great; they treated me well."

Even though the recruiting process is really just getting moving, Bennett says he and Stepp became fast friends on Saturday.

"Coach Stepp is already my guy," Bennett said. "Me and him today, we already sort of built that relationship already. Me and him talked and we kind of clicked. It feels like he's the type of guy you can talk to about anything."

Bennett also has an offer from Coastal Carolina.

He plans to visit Notre Dame later this month.