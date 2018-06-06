GamecockCentral.com

Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood three-star cornerback Cameron Smith camped at South Carolina Wednesday and left with the offer he was looking for.

"I couldn't really believe it," Smith said. "Because when he said it, he just said it so calm and I was just thinking, 'I just got an offer from South Carolina and that's where I've really wanted to go since I was a little kid.'"

The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder was impressive on the day, pairing a 4.48-second 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical.

Already one of the fastest-rising prospects in the southeast after a huge spring of offers, Smith received plenty of extra attention from head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson at camp before they extended the offer.

"It was great," Smith said. "I figured out some things that I need to work on to prepare me for the season and for college. I love Coach T-Rob, because we basically act alike. He feeds off of energy, I feed off of energy. If you try to get in my head, I'm going to make sure that you don't. He said that he's going to try to make me mad and that's what gets me fired up. I love that about him."

Smith also enjoyed Muschamp's personal approach to recruiting and his program.

"Coach Muschamp, the way he was explaining to me how they have 18 different players on the team that are majoring in sports management," Smith said. "For a coach to know how many players and what they're majoring in, as many degrees as they have in their program, that's a lot for a coach."

Originally from the Midlands, Smith moved back to the Columbia area in December after a few years in Maryland.

Where does his recruitment stand after landing the Gamecocks offer?

He says that Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina are currently tied at the top. All three have offered Smith, who now has over 25 offers.

Smith plans to make his decision on August 17.

