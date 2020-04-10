South Carolina officially pulled the trigger, offering Wright as one of their few offers currently out right now in the 2021 class.

The Gamecocks have known about Jacobi Wright for a while now, starting their recruitment over a year ago with the in-state guard and they made a big step forward in the process Friday.

“With him, he really likes South Carolina. I would say they’re in the lead right now. It’s close to his home,” said BJ Jackson, Wright’s high school coach said. “Family is able to get there. It would be a great situation for him.”

Wright started his career at Fort Mill before spending last season at Legacy Early College.

The Gamecocks really started recruiting him at the beginning of his junior year, bringing him on campus for a visit to a football game before hosting him multiple times for other unofficial visits.

Recently, Jackson said the interest has picked up and the Gamecocks are starting to talk to him a little more.

“For the past year and a half he’s been in touch with South Carolina going on unofficial visits to games,” he said. “Really, over the last month and a half South Carolina came in a little bit harder. Even in the last couple weeks they got a little tougher with Frank getting involved with him.”

In his first year at Legacy, Wright’s seen his interest pick up exponentially, picking up offers from South Carolina, DePaul, Winthrop, Tennessee Tech and others over the last year.

This season he averaged 17.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season while shooting 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.

“He does a great job facilitating. He’s a real good scoring point guard. In this day and age, a lot of people are like, ‘You’re a straight point guard and have to pass,’ but he led our team in scoring with 17.4 points a game,” Jackson said. “He was able to score at all levels from the paint, mid-range and shoot the three-ball.”

Jackson said he’s seen Wright grow a lot in the year he’s been able to spend with him with Wright developing into a team captain and one of Legacy’s leaders on and off the court.

“When he first came in he brought great leadership and is tough as nails. He’s one of those kids if he gets hurt he’s not going to tell you, you got to hear it from his parents. He’s about the program,” Wright said. “He’s not about himself. He’s a great academic kid. He’s taking some early college courses right now. He’s one of the type of kids where—I don’t have a daughter—but if I had a daughter I would want him to date (her).”

