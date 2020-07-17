The state of South Carolina's 2022 class is off to an impressive start to the recruiting process and the Gamecocks have now extended an offer to another in-state target.

Greenville (S.C.) class of 2022 OL Collin Sadler announced on Twitter Friday that after talking with head coach Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford that he's landed an offer from the Gamecocks.

An Under Armour All-American, the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder Sadler also has early offers from schools like Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee, among many others.

Sadler has not yet been ranked by Rivals.com but has a national offer list already.